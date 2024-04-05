Watch: Michael Sheen to be quizzed in groundbreaking interview

Michael Sheen will be grilled by 35 autistic interviewers in a ground breaking BBC special set to air tonight.

‘The Assembly’ will see autistic, neurodivergent or learning disabled people ask some of the most awkward and personal questions the actor from Port Talbot has ever been faced with.

A short teaser trailer released by the BBC shows the Twilight star being quizzed on subjects such as his relationship, his fears and his views on the Royal family.

Lifetime

One interviewer even asks: “How does it feel to be dating someone who is only five years older than your daughter?”

At one point in the teaser trailer, Sheen appears to raise concerns about whether one subject matter would ever be allowed to be aired.

But in this one-off special, no subject is out of bounds and the multi-award-winning actor and director both giggles and squirms whilst he faces an interview of a lifetime.

The half hour episode is based on the popular French show Les rencontres du Papotin, which saw French president Emmanuel Macron face a similar line of questioning.

Sheen said: “Reading about the original French series, it just sounded so extraordinary, different and potentially a very revealing way to approach the tried and tested interview process, but obviously it is a lot more than just being an interview.

“I think being able to be involved in a project like this could maybe break down some of those barriers.”

The Assembly airs Friday 5th April at 10:40pm on BBC One and iPlayer.

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

Email

