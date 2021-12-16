Watch: Michael Sheen’s brilliant Brian Clough impression on This Morning

He’s master of many voices – the Welsh actor with a knack of chameleon-like reinvention.

Whether that’s brilliantly portraying Kenneth Williams or Chris Tarrant, David Frost or Tony Blair.

However, one of Michael Sheen’s most famous roles, as Brian Clough in The Damned United, garnered him untold praise for his take on the legendary Nottingham Forest manager.

Appearing on This Morning today to talk about his forthcoming festive film Last Train To Christmas, the Welsh star was asked by host Vernon Kay to read out the presenter’s link playing the part of Clough.

Being such a good sport, Sheen duly obliged in his own inimitable style.

Well done, young man. As Clough might have said.