Watch: Michael Sheen’s brilliant story about Richard Burton

When Michael Sheen appeared on Dermot O’ Leary’s ‘People, Just People’ podcast this week, he told a wonderfully poignant story about fellow Port Talbot titan Richard Burton.

The tale involves a schoolboy’s visit to the acting legend’s house, a bakery and a beautifully touching tale, that leaves the podcast presenter shocked.

Sheen also says how hearing this story was an inspiration for him to take on the world of acting.

We won’t give anything away, but it’s a brilliant tale told to Sheen by another Welsh acting legend – and how role models can be found in the most unlikely of places.

Watch and enjoy!

