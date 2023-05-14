Watch: Michael Sheen’s stunning performance of ‘Starless and bible-black’

It was 70 years ago today that Dylan Thomas took to the stage at the 92nd Street Theatre in New York and performed Under Milk Wood with a cast for the first time.

That date is marked with the annual celebration of the life, work and legacy of the Welsh writer courtesy of International Dylan Thomas Day.

To mark the occasion we’ve chosen this wonderful clip of Michael Sheen’s performance in Under Milk Wood which was shared on YouTube by the National Theatre.

Sheen’s performance in the play in which he starred back in 2021, was enthusiastically described as “nothing short of theatrically seminal” by What’s on Stage and “bewitching” and “full of humanity” in the acclaimed recent production.

Making the famous Starless and bible-black speech completely his own, Sheen captivates and inhabits the stage in this teaser.

The full play is available to rent HERE

