Watch: Mike Peters plays benefit concert for Merthyr Town FC

It was a special evening at Penydarren Park last night when legendary Welsh singer and frontman of The Alarm rocked Merthyr Town FC.

The inspirational musician, a three time cancer survivor whose charity Love Hope Strength has raised millions worldwide, played a greatest hits set of Alarm classics in front of a packed crowd to raise money for the football club.

The singer, has always had a great a affinity with the communities of Wales, and was more than pleased to play the special one-off charity show in a town he knows well.

One of the greatest shows The Alarm played was the legendary Merthyr Tydfil Celtic Folklore concert at Rhydycar Leisure Centre in 1987.

He also played a memorable show headlining the Merthyr Rising Festival in 2018.

Still creating, still being supported by a huge global fanbase, Mike has returned with a brand-new Alarm album Forwards and has been touring the UK with his Mike Peters presents The Alarm (Acoustic) – dynamic ‘evening with’ concert tour featuring a unique one-man band electro-acoustic performance featuring a set list of songs from all eras of The Alarm discography.

Described by Bono of U2 as “the second greatest rock and roll band in the world”, the Welshman has been the driving force behind The Alarm for over 40 creative years of new music making, and dedication to presenting the band’s classic songs in ways both powerful and inventive.

Achieving over 17 Top 40 UK singles and over 6 million album sales worldwide along the way, Mike Peters musical journey has seen him sing with some of history’s greatest performers such as Bruce Springsteen, Bob Dylan and Neil Young.

Of the concert in Merthyr last night, the musician said: “It’s always great honour to return to the South Wales Valleys and perform.

“Merthyr has always had a special place in the hearts of The Alarm. Merthyr Town FC is a unique club within Wales and the world, it has an important role to play within the community of Merthyr and the surrounding areas.”

