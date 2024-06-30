Watch: Mural of Richard Burton unveiled in the village where he was born

A mural of actor Richard Burton has been unveiled in Pontrhydyfen, in the Afan Valley – the village where the star was born.

It is part of a series of events to mark a century since the birth of the Hollywood star.

The mural is on the side of the Miners Arms pub where his father used to drink – and his parents met and married.

The mural of the star that appeared in some of the greatest films of his time including Cleopatra, with his wife Elizabeth Taylor, and Who’s Afraid of Virginia Woolf?, was created by artist Dave ‘Gnasher’ Nash.

📽️⭐ 'Mae 'di dod â pawb yn y pentre' at ei gilydd.' Mae murlun o’r actor Richard Burton wedi ei ddadorchuddio heddiw yn y pentref lle gafodd ei eni. pic.twitter.com/pggm6SxqmP — Newyddion S4C (@NewyddionS4C) June 29, 2024

Ann Tohgill, one of the organisers of the Burton Bont campaign, told S4C’s Heno programme: “In 2025 we will celebrate the centenary of Richard Burton’s birth.

“It’s also 200 years since the Great Bridge was built.

“So we came up with the idea of setting up a festival to celebrate that.

“Although it’s not 2025 yet the celebration begins now with the mural.

“There’s an iconic picture of Richard Burton and his father at the bar.

“Tourists turn up here from Japan and America and if the pub is not open they are disappointed.

“Well now they’ll be able to come and have a picture with the mural with the man himself as it were.”

