Watch: Musical tribute to Michael Sheen and David Tennant goes viral

A song extolling the virtues of the gold standard bromance between stellar actors Michael Sheen and David Tennant has been viewed near to a million times online.

The musical clip was penned by American musician Styna Lane, who since posting it on social media has seen the song record huge views on her TikTok, Instagram and Facebook pages.

Styna, who is a huge fan of Good Omens – the show in which both David Tennant and Michael Sheen star, said she has been taken aback by the popularity of the song, which she confesses is only half finished.

Posting on TikTok she said: “There was a not insignificant portion of my life when I fully supported myself with music. There was an extended period of time when the entirety of my income came from making music on the internet.

Nothing could have prepared me for the fact that my first original (song) to pass 100,000 views would be a clip from a song about Michael Sheen gazing lovingly at David Tennant.

She added: I’m just befuddled, so absolutely befuddled, but also so here for it .

“It genuinely makes me do happy that so many people appreciate their pure unstifled platonic soulmate-ship as much as I do, because we don’t get to see those relationships presented often, let alone in in real life.”

Now Styna says she will finish the song and is even contemplating writing a musical around Good Omens. Until then she’s just enjoying the popularity of her music.

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

