Watch: New trailer for Welsh language horror film as it’s given cinema release date

Welsh language horror film Gwledd (the Feast) will hit UK cinemas in August, it has been announced, and has been given a new trailer.

The haunting, slow-burning horror tale exploring the consequences of greed, corruption and man’s exploitation of the earth is the directorial debut of Doctor Who director Lee Haven Jones and Bang writers and producer Roger Williams

Starring Annes Elwy, Nia Roberts, Julian Lewis Jones, Steffan Cennydd and Sion Alun Davies, Gwledd unfolds over the course of one evening as a wealthy family gathers for a sumptuous dinner in their ostentatious house in the Welsh mountains.

The guests are a local businessman and a neighbouring farmer, and the intent is to secure a business deal to mine in the surrounding countryside.

When a mysterious young woman arrives to be their waitress for the evening, the family’s beliefs and values are challenged as her quiet yet disturbing presence begins to unravel their lives – slowly, deliberately and with the most terrifying consequences.

Gwledd was a hit at last year’s Texas SXSW and the BFI London Film Festival and has won awards from South Korea’s Bucheon International Fantastic Film Festival, Lisbon’s MotelX Festival and Switzerland’s Neuchatel Fantastic Film Festival.

Distributors Picturehouse Entertainment said: “Steeped in Welsh folklore, Gwledd offers an unsettling lesson in respecting your heritage and remaining connected to your roots.

“With its eerie and visceral sound design and bold cinematography both gorgeous and gruesome with splashes of gore, The Feast serves up a potent and intoxicating cinematic experience.”

The film was a Sgrech production for S4C, Ffilm Cymru Wales, BFI (awarding funds from the National Lottery) & Melville Media in association with Fields Park.

Gwledd will be in cinemas on 19 August.

