Watch: North Wales choir’s stunning audition for BGT

A North Wales choir’s audition for a place on ITV’s Britain’s Got Talent – a moving version of ‘Biblical’ by Calum Scott – left the judges and audience speechless and with tears in their eyes.

In a video trailer, the Johns’ Boys Male Chorus from Rhosllanerchrugog are glimpsed bidding for their place in the next round of the ever-popular talent show, which is now in its 16th season.

Judges Simon Cowell, Amanda Holden, Alesha Dixon and Bruno Tonioli are clearly spellbound at the beautiful rendition of the pop hit by the male singers ranging in age from 14 to 73, and the normally wisecracking Ant and Dec are seen silently watching on in the wings.

During the opening solo, an audience member gasps ‘What a voice!‘ before the audience goes wild as the rest of the choir reach full volume, while Amanda Holden appears to shiver with glee and Bruno is visibly moved.

The choir was formed in 2016 when members from two choirs collaborated to celebrate the lives of their former conductors, John Glyn-Williams and John Tudor-Davies.

On seeing them perform together, conductor Aled Phillips decided to fan the flames of their potential and entered them into the BBC Choir of the Year contest and they broke records by becoming the first male voice choir to make the final of the competition.

The choir went onto compete in the Llangollen International Festival and the Choir of the World contest, the Llanrwst National Eisteddfod and S4C’s Cor Cymru, pre-pandemic.

When the video for the song was released, multi-platinum singer-songwriter Calum Scott said: “While I know the word ‘biblical’ has spiritual connotations to many, Biblical to me is about unquantifiable love, a love beyond description or measure, a love of biblical proportions that transcends everyone and everything.

“If I can aspire for one thing for this song, it’s that the listener hears it and fits a name, a face, or a passion to the lyric and makes it their story.”

Britain’s Got Talent will air on ITV at 8pm tonight.

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

Email

