Watch: One child’s super-cute poem for St David’s Day about why he loves living in Wales

When one five year old child in Swansea was set some half term homework to write about his local area and what made it special to him for St David’s Day, it’s fair to say that he knocked it out of the park.

Reuben Evans set out to compose a poem about why he loves living in Wales and his father, local youth worker and film maker Dan Evans, turned it into a heartwarming film.

His film Cynefin a Fi (My Area and Me) about Wales’ beaches, cliffs, forests, trails and snails is definitely worth a watch.

Cynefin a Fi from Red Media on Vimeo.

“My son was sent home this piece of work for over half term and I’d just got an exciting new camera that I wanted to play with,” Dan Evans told Nation.Cymru.

“So my wife and I sat down with our five-year-old, Reuben, and asked him the things he liked about living where we live and he came up with the words that rhyme.

“He was also very intent to sit with me and spell the words of his poem on the computer which took quite some time.

“It was just a good way to spend half-term together really.

“I made this for Reuben and Mayals School but people have mentioned I should have made it for Visit Wales!”

