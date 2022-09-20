Watch: Only Fools and Horses’ Del Boy doing a Welsh accent is a hit on TikTok

He was known for being a wide boy Cockney chancer, a ducking diving comedy legend, but a famous scene from long-running sitcom Only Fools and Horses which sees Del Boy puts on a Welsh accent has re-emerged on social media for a new generation.

The scene sees Del’s hapless brother Rodney applying for a job unbeknown it’s with Del Boy himself has recently been posted on TikTok, where a younger generation who missed the hit comedy the first time around are getting the chance to discover this comedy gold.

Taking on the guise of Welsh business owner Ivor Hardy, Del winds up his brother a treat – and of course – much laughter ensues.

The scene comes from the episode ‘Modern Men’ – which was part of a Christmas trilogy screened in 1996.

It’s perhaps not widely known that David Jason, the actor who played Del Boy in the much loved sitcom which ran for 22 years, had Welsh heritage present throughout his life.

His mum Olwen Jones, was Welsh, from Merthyr, while the legendary actor lived with his long-term girlfriend, Welsh actress Myfanwy Talog, for 18 years and nursed her through breast cancer until she sadly died in 1995.

Now the 82-year-old actor is entertaining new generations of comedy fans thanks to social media platforms like TikTok.

Watch and enjoy!

