Watch: Paintings are to be brought to life at unique museum event

The masterpieces that adorn the walls of the National Museum Cardiff are to be brought to life at the end of this month thanks to the work of a group of costume designers from Coleg y Cymoedd.

Paintings will come alive and step from the canvas after months of historical research and detailed work by the students at the college’s Nantgarw campus.

The college learners studying towards their BA (Hons) in Costume Construction have created near-exact interpretations of the clothing and garments featured in some of the Museum’s most famous works, including Renoir’s La Parisienne, better known as The Blue Lady.

Their skill and hard work will culminate with the costumes being unveiled at the unique Living Canvas event at the National Museum Cardiff on March 26.

Catwalk

In addition to viewing one of Europe’s finest art collections, those attending the event have the rare opportunity to interact with some of the paintings’ subjects, as models will walk alongside the artworks in a costume parade.

The last event was held back in February 2020 with Covid halting proceedings until this year.

⭐ Remember this? Yes @ColegyCymoedd are back at National Museum Cardiff! New costume construction students from the college have replicated the costumes from some of our famous artworks. Come along on 26 March to enjoy the fashion show. No need to book and entry is FREE! ⭐ pic.twitter.com/4316aNthyt — Amgueddfa Caerdydd (@Museum_Cardiff) March 13, 2023

No booking is needed for The Living Canvas event. You can just drop-in to see historical dress interpreted and created from portraits in the museum’s art collection.

From 10.30am – 11.30am and 12.30pm – 1.30pm – Coleg y Cymoedd students will talk about their costumes in front of their chosen portraits in the art galleries.

At 2pm there will be a catwalk and judging in the Main Hall. There will be seating available on a first-come, first served basis.

The BA (Hons) in Costume Construction at Coleg y Cymoedd is a three year course awarded by the University of South Wales. Students study both historical and contemporary costume, and develop specialist skills such as pattern cutting, costume construction and surface embellishment.

Following their studies at Coleg y Cymoedd, many of the learners will seek to put their skills into practice in careers creating costumes for the theatre, television and film screens.

The Living Canvas

National Museum Cardiff

26 March 2023, 10.30am – 4pm

Entry is free.

The event is suitable for all ages.

No booking needed just drop in.

