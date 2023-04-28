Watch: Paul Mullin belts out Wrexham song at live music venue

A video of Paul Mullin and other players belting out a football song at a live music venue in Wrexham has gone viral following the club’s spectacular win on Saturday.

In the TikTok video which has also been shared to Twitter, the 28 year old forward can been seen in high spirits screaming a Wrexham song through a live microphone as other players and a crowd of fans join in around him.

The post match sing-along took place on Saturday night at The Rockin’ Chair in Wrexham city centre following Wrexham AFC’s glorious return to the Football League after 15 years.

The Club’s profile has sky rocketed in recent months thanks to Hollywood co-owners Ryan Reynolds and Rob McElhenney who showcased Wrexham in the Netflix series, ‘Welcome to Wrexham’.

The live music venue usually boasts performances from well know bands and artists such as Pendulum, Chase and Status and Biffy Clyro.

But Wrexham players expressed their sheer pride and excitement for the win with a performance a little more bawdy with a rendition of the Racecourse Ground’s famous ‘Allez allez allez’ song.

We are Wrexham FC, We’re never gone die,

Unlike our Chester neighbours, who kissed their club goodbye

We’ve gone and got promotion, we’re shagging all the sheep

Shagging all the sheep!

We are Wrexham FC and we’ve gone and won the league!

Two goal hero Paul Mullin certainly had a busy night of celebrating on Saturday as after he was carried on the shoulders of fans to a giant party started in the town he was also captured on video singing ‘Fuck the Tories’ in a local McDonalds.

