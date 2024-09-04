Watch: People are loving comic’s superb Welsh accents video

When it comes to making a great first impression – comedian Tom Rix has it nailed.

A rising star on social media, his videos have been viewed millions of times on Tik Tok – thanks to his love of a Welsh accent.

We might be a small nation, but when it comes to accents, you won’t find many better than our beautiful brogue.

However, trying to nail the subtle differences in the way we sound of is not as easy as it might seem.

Unless you’re Tom, that is.

The Welshman who bills himself as ‘the face of a thousand voices’, has amassed millions of likes and shares on Tik Tok, as well as Instagram and Facebook.

But it is his Welsh accent videos that have become hugely popular.

His latest video posted yesterday of him at a drive-thru is already proving massively popular having been viewed thousands of times.

If you’ve not seen his videos you’re in for a treat. And if you’re from Camarthenshire, Newport, Cardiff, Swansea, Rhondda, Ceredigion, Gwynedd, Flintshire and Pembrokeshire then prepare to be amazed. (With apologies to Pembrokeshire!)

Watch and enjoy…

