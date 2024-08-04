Watch: Platform and train erupt into song at Pontypridd

The opening day of the National Eisteddfod in Pontypridd was a roaring success and it appeared many of those who attended were so buoyed by the experience they couldn’t help showing their enjoyment by bursting into song.

We all know we love nothing better but to gather together and sing our hearts out, we’re not called the Land of Song for nothing, obviously.

The passengers waiting for their TfW train from Pontypridd first belted out a well recognised version of traditional Welsh hymn Calon Lân.

Meanwhile passengers who boarded the train then burst into song with an alternative version of Calon Lân set to a different tune.

@tfwrail brilliant efficient service tonight from the Eisteddfod in Pontypridd! Diolch! pic.twitter.com/jEZyrz5ae6 — Mari 🐐 (@mariwilliams123) August 3, 2024

A boost of £16m to the local economy is expected as a result of the upcoming National Eisteddfod in Pontypridd.

After almost three years in the making, the Eisteddfod in Pontypridd opened yesterday and is due to run to Saturday, August 10, at the town’s Ynysangharad War Memorial Park.

Rhondda Cynon Taf (RCT) Council has said that during Eisteddfod week, an expected 160,000 visitors will visit Rhondda Cynon Taf and Pontypridd, supporting local businesses with the boost to the local economy during this week expected to be up to £16 million.

For every £1 spent by the council, it is expected that nearly £60 is put back into the local economy during the Eisteddfod week, which is in addition to the increased profile of the county borough as a result of hosting Europe’s largest cultural event, the council said.

The National Eisteddfod is a charitable organisation that delivers the Eisteddfod every year, at an estimated cost of £6.5m, which is met through corporate sponsorship, donations, community fundraising, Welsh Government grant and income from traders and ticket purchases.

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

Email

