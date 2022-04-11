Watch: Pope Francis calls on Wales to ‘preserve’ the Welsh language and inspire others to use it

Welsh has long been referred to as the ‘language of heaven’ but has now gained the approval of the Pope himself.

A special mass for Welsh Catholics held in London received an Apostolic Blessing and a special message from the head of the Catholic Church who gave the event his seal of approval.

The message passed on by the Papal Nuncio, Archbishop Gugerotti, said Pope Francis was: “Most pleased to be informed of the Mass in Welsh.

“Mindful of Wales’ cultural and historical heritage, and of its venerable Christian tradition nurtured by great saints such as Beuno, Winifred and Cadoc, the Holy Father wishes to encourage Welsh people and those who wish to preserve this patrimony to practise it and to inspire others to study, speak and pray in this ancient language.

“His Holiness wishes to convey his spiritual closeness and prayerful best wishes to all those taking part in this important ecclesial event. As a pledge of heavenly graces, the Holy Father invokes the intercession of the Blessed Virgin Mary and St David, Patron of Wales, and cordially imparts his Apostolic Blessing.”

The Apostolic Blessing can be watched above. The Papal Nuncio is called forward at approximately one hour and 52 minutes to deliver the blessing as the Mass concludes, prior to the final blessing.

The special Mass in the Welsh language was celebrated at the Church of St James, Spanish Place on Wednesday, 30th March, under the title Offeren Gymraeg, Offeren Mewn Diolchgarwch.

The principal celebrant, Fr Gildas Parry O’Praem, offered the Mass in thanksgiving for the Welsh contribution to the universal Church, with music provided by four choirs and the band of the Welsh Guards.

