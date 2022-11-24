Watch: Postal workers’ union adopts Yma o Hyd as posties go out on strike

The postal workers’ union the CWU has adopted Yma o Hyd as part of its ongoing dispute with Royal Mail.

The union posted a video on its social media channels last night on the eve of two days of industrial action which has seen 115,000 postal workers walkout in a long-running dispute over pay and conditions.

The video shows a slideshow of images of postal workers showing solidarity with each other as Yma o Hyd plays in the background.

It’s yet another remarkable moment for Dafydd Iwan’s song, which is the official World Cup song of the Wales football squad, havign taken on a life of its own since being adopted at Wales international matches.

Yma o Hyd – we are still here. Tomorrow we make history. #StandByYourPost pic.twitter.com/HNwnUzEiQo — The CWU (@CWUnews) November 23, 2022

Dafydd Iwan said he was proud that the Communication Workers Union were using the song.

“I fully support the postal workers in their demands and struggles for a fair deal,” he said.

“We need to respect all our public servants in these difficult times.

“I am proud that they are using Yma o Hyd to show they are still here and fighting.”

A Communication Workers Union spokesperson added: “Yma o Hyd is one of the most stirring songs ever composed about staying strong and standing firm against forces who want to rob people of their dignity and self-respect.

“This message isn’t lost on posties playing this song on picket lines as they go up in their thousands against some of Britain’s most powerful men.”

The postal dispute comes as Royal Mail senior management presented take-it-or-leave-it proposals to the CWU this week. The proposals were described by Royal Mail as a “final and best offer” to workers.

In response CWU General Secretary Dave Ward said: “We are disappointed that instead of reaching a compromise to avoid major disruption, Royal Mail have chosen to pursue such an aggressive strategy.

“We will not accept that 115,000 Royal Mail workers – the people who kept us connected during the pandemic, and made millions in profit for bosses and shareholders – take such a devastating blow to their livelihoods.

“These proposals spell the end of Royal Mail as we know it, and its degradation from a national institution into an unreliable, Uber-style gig economy company.

“Make no mistake about it: British postal workers are facing an Armageddon moment.

“We urge every member of the public to stand with their postie, and back them like never before.”

