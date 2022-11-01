Watch: Rhys Ifans in the role that made his name goes viral on TikTok

When Rhys Ifans appeared in cult Welsh movie Twin Town in 1997 it firmly established him as one to watch. When he landed the role as Hugh Grant’s madcap flatmate, Spike, in the Richard Curtis smash Notting Hill, he put himself in the global spotlight.

Ifans became an overnight sensation after playing the eccentric and scarcely dressed hedonist in Notting Hill way back in 1999. The film was a huge box office success and Ifans was nominated for a BAFTA for his role.

The movie has certainly stood the test of time as far as the Welsh actor’s anarchic scenes are concerned. No matter how many times you watch the movie you can’t help but laugh at Spike.

Spike return

Ifans steals every scene he is in as the housemate of William Thacker (Hugh Grant). The scene where the paparazzi go mad for Spike in his pants on the doorstep is one of the movie’s iconic scenes.

Now, 23 years later, the quirky Welshman continues to carve out an illustrious career on stage and screen.

An interesting fact that may have flown under the radar is that Curtis attempted to bring back Spike’s character in his Beatles-inspired movie Yesterday.

On the BBC Newscast podcast last year, Curtis revealed that when making the movie Yesterday, he brought Rhys Ifans back, reprising the role of Spike. Only for Director Danny Boyle to cut the scene.

Curtis said that the reappearance of Spike was as an older, slightly wiser figure. But it was not to be.

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

Email

