Watch: Rob Brydon cracks up podcast hosts with his brilliant impressions

Welsh star Rob Brydon was on hilarious form when he was a guest on foodie podcast ‘Dish’.

The comedy performer was invited on the popular podcast hosted by broadcaster Nick Grimshaw and Michelin star chef and restaurateur Angela Hartnett – and he didn’t disappoint. In fact he left the hosts roaring with laughter.

The podcast, which takes the form of a dinner party, sees guests enjoying a Michelin star meal cooked by Angela, who shares insider tips and tricks to perfecting that signature dish or everyday dinner.

As a seasoned conversationalist and raconteur, Nick serves the drinks and leads the dinner party for what is described as ‘a deliciously fun listen’.

Guests like Gordon Ramsey, Miriam Margoyles, Amol Rajan, Stephen Fry, Florence Pugh and Tom Holland have appeared on the podcast and the Welshman who is something of a seasoned raconteur fitted right in; especially when he was invited to read out the menu he had chosen using the array of comic impressions he has perfected over the years.

The Would I Lie To You presenter had Nick and Angela roaring when he trotted out a few favourites including Ronnie Corbett, Michael, Al Pacino and his famed ‘man in a box’.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Dish (@dish_podcast)

Brydon who will be reprising his role as Uncle Bryn for one last time on Christmas Day when the hugely anticipated Gavin and Stacey finale airs, also spoke about how difficult it was filming the final ever episode of the much love comedy.

“We had such an emotional time making it,” he said. “It’s been 17 years doing this and everybody loves everybody. There’s nobody that doesn’t get on with anybody else. We we all love each other.

“There we were all knowing it was going to be the very last episode and so there were several times I could feel myself filling up. I’d look around and see all these people I’ve been on this emotional journey with over all these years. It’s brought so much to all our lives. It was such an experience.”

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Dish (@dish_podcast)

Dish from Waitrose is available on Apple Podcasts, Spotify, and wherever you get your podcasts.

