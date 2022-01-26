Watch: Rob Brydon delights audience with Wichita Lineman cover in a pub

<span data-mce-type="bookmark" style="display: inline-block; width: 0px; overflow: hidden; line-height: 0;" class="mce_SELRES_start">﻿</span>

David Owens

This is the moment that comedy star Rob Brydon delighted the audience at the Half Moon pub in London by getting up on stage to perform a duet with Welsh singer-songwriter Martyn Joseph.

Although those who had seen the musician in the same venue in previous years were probably not that surprised, given this is the third time the Gavin & Stacey star has graced the stage with his good friend at the same venue.

In previous years the pair of Bruce Springsteen fans have performed versions of The Boss’ Thunder Road (2018) and One Step Up and Brilliant Disguise (2020).

This time however it was a beautiful version of Glen Campbell’s classic Wichita Lineman they performed at the gig on Sunday (23 January) much to the joy of the intimate audience who joined in as backing singers.

Evergreen musician Joseph, who is the man responsible for the global charity – Let Yourself Trust, and the Would I Lie To You Host, are firm friends.

Friendship

However, how their friendship blossomed is a bittersweet tale.

The two Welshmen became good mates after meeting through their mutual mate, the late great Radio Wales DJ Alan Thompson, who sadly died in 2017.

Brydon co-presented the music and culture show Rave with Thompson for Radio 5 and Radio Wales in the ’90s.

But as Brydon says it was a bittersweet moment when the two finally met for the very first time – at the radio presenter’s funeral.

“It was Al who was such a champion of music who put us in touch with each other,” said the comedian, speaking to me for WalesOnline in 2018. “He would send me things through the post all the time and he sent me some of Martyn’s CDs.

“We’re both huge Springsteen fans and Martyn and I kept in touch via texts, but we didn’t actually meet until Al’s funeral, so it was such a bittersweet moment.

“Martyn then came to see me at one of my shows and we just hit it off. I said I would come to see him at one of his shows and the gig in Putney was the nearest show to me.”

The pair hatched the plan to duet on the Springsteen track while chatting during the interval.

“I love singing and I said to Martyn, ‘so are we going to do a song?’ We could both talk about Springsteen until the cows come home. It was then we decided upon Thunder Road.”

The Would I Lie To You presenter added that there was “something very pure about what Martyn does.”

He said: “He has such a great connection with his audience. You can see how much they love him and know every word of his songs.

“I recall he played one song ‘Driving Her Back To London’ which is about his daughter and it was beautiful. It brought a tear to my eye.”

In return the singer said of Brydon: “Rob is such a lovely guy and it’s thanks to Alan for introducing us.”