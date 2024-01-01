Watch: Rob Brydon’s hilarious appearance on the Graham Norton NYE show

We all know Rob Brydon is a funny man.

From Uncle Bryn in Gavin and Stacey to The Trip with Steve Coogan and many comedic ports of call in between, he is the consummate entertainer.

About to head back out on tour with his one man show, the Welshman was invited onto one of TV’s most famous sofas as a guest on the Graham Norton Show.

However, this wasn’t any ordinary show, it was the New Years’ Ever special which saw the multi-talented comic, actor, singer and impressionist take a seat alongside Hollywood stars Emma Stone and Mark Ruffalo, and Strictly and Traitors presenter Claudia Winkleman.

To say Rob went down a storm is an understatement. Telling various hilarious tales from Wales, he had Graham and his guests in stiches.

We won’t give too much away, suffice to say you’ve probably never heard anything like this.

Enjoy!

YOU CAN WATCH THE WHOLE SHOW AND MORE OF ROB’S HILARIOUS TALES FROM WALES ON THE BBC IPLAYER HERE

