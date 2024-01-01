Support our Nation today - please donate here
Culture

Watch: Rob Brydon’s hilarious appearance on the Graham Norton NYE show

01 Jan 2024 2 minute read
Rob Brydon making Claudia Winkleman laugh on the Graham Norton NYE Show (Credit: BBC)

We all know Rob Brydon is a funny man.

From Uncle Bryn in Gavin and Stacey to The Trip with Steve Coogan and many comedic ports of call in between, he is the consummate entertainer.

About to head back out on tour with his one man show, the Welshman was invited onto one of TV’s most famous sofas as a guest on the Graham Norton Show.

However, this wasn’t any ordinary show, it was the New Years’ Ever special which saw the multi-talented comic, actor, singer and impressionist take a seat alongside Hollywood stars Emma Stone and Mark Ruffalo, and Strictly and Traitors presenter Claudia Winkleman.

To say Rob went down a storm is an understatement. Telling various hilarious tales from Wales, he had Graham and his guests in stiches.

Rob Brydon and guests on the Graham Norton New Year’s Eve Special (Credit: BBC)

We won’t give too much away, suffice to say you’ve probably never heard anything like this.

Enjoy!

YOU CAN WATCH THE WHOLE SHOW AND MORE OF ROB’S HILARIOUS TALES FROM WALES ON THE BBC IPLAYER HERE

Support our Nation today

For the price of a cup of coffee a month you can help us create an independent, not-for-profit, national news service for the people of Wales, by the people of Wales.

Subscribe
Notify of
guest
0 Comments
Inline Feedbacks
View all comments

Our Supporters

All information provided to Nation.Cymru will be handled sensitively and within the boundaries of the Data Protection Act 2018.