Watch: Ruth Jones’ Welsh language learning journey resurfaces

A heartwarming video of Ruth Jones learning Welsh has resurfaced, as fans continue to praise her work on the Gavin and Stacey Finale which aired on Christmas Day.

The team behind language learning app SaySomethingInWelsh shared the episode to their social media accounts this week, asking: “What are your thoughts on the Gavin and Stacey finale?”

They added: “We absolutely loved it, especially seeing Barry Island on our TV screens again!

“If you adore Nessa (or Ruth Jones!), why not catch up on Ruth’s episode of Iaith ar Daith?

“Join Ruth and friend Gillian as they embark on an insightful road trip through Wales, discovering the beauty of the Welsh language.”

Iaith ar Daith

Ruth Jones’ journey is one of many that can be found on YouTube and S4C Clic, with other episodes featuring stars such as Carol Vorderman, Joanna Scanlan and Josh Navidi – all keen to master the Welsh language and to show how possible it is with just a little effort.

Ruth Jones’ unique journey is documented in the short clip, and she shares that she has a propensity and desire to learn Welsh and wants to push through the barrier.

Meeting friend and fellow actor Gillian Elisa, tasks are set along the journey to help Ruth with her learning which makes for some truly special television.

Tasks

Ruth’s heartwarming journey begins with some basics, and a lot of humour. Her first task is to meet visitors at a local tourist hot spot.

Her next spot sees her speak with other learners at a local sheep auction. With more exciting and humorous stops along the way.

The touching ending, with Ruth’s skills on show for all to see is one of the most heartwarming moments of the series, and proof that it’s never ever too late to begin your language journey, with all the new and exciting adventures and disoveries it might bring.

Watch more episodes of Iaith ar Daith on S4C Clic.

Find out more about SaySomethingInWelsh and kick start a new language learning journey in 2025 here.

