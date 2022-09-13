Watch: Ryan Reynolds and Rob McElhenney film video with important message

Ryan Reynolds and Rob McElhenney have made a living out of making people laugh.

However, in their latest video the Wrexham co-owners have tackled an altogether more serious subject, although as per it’s laced with their trademark humour.

Both Rob and Ryan filmed themselves each receiving a colonoscopy as part of a campaign for colon cancer awareness charity Lead From Behind.

And both were very glad they did as polyps were found in both cases.

Bet

The video starts out with the pair announcing that they had made a bet that Rob couldn’t learn Welsh – and when the Always Sunny star launches into fluent Welsh, Reynolds face drops.

From there the Deadpool star is seen having his colonoscopy procedure filmed, while then announcing to McElhenney who also had the procedure that his colonoscopy was also filmed.

As part of the video’s important message, the pair (who are both aged 45) are encouraging men over 45 to have a routine colonoscopy screening as a preventative measure against colon cancer.

Find out more about the Lead From Behind campaign HERE

