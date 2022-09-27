Watch: Ryan Reynolds announces Deadpool and Wolverine movie

Debate has raged in the Marvel Universe as to when the new Deadpool movie will actually appear.

The director slated to helm the third movie Shawn levy teased that Ryan Reynolds was too obsessed with Wrexham to have any time to make the hugely anticipated third instalment fo the offbeat superhero franchise.

However, tonight Reynolds has announced the movie, its well-known co-star and the estimate date of release.

Understandably the news has left the internet in a state of frenzy as the news filters around the globe.

Within 30 minutes of the actor posting the teaser on his Twitter, it had received already 200K likes.

Not to be outdone, Wrexham co-owner Rob McElhenney could not help himself and teased his mate about the Deadpool announcement.

Wrexham hat at :24 mark. That’s all I could see. Was there anything else in the video? https://t.co/HIYQSLDEom — Rob McElhenney (@RMcElhenney) September 27, 2022

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

Email

