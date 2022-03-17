Support our Nation today - please donate here
Watch: Ryan Reynolds hilariously fields question about kissing Zoe Saldana

17 Mar 2022 2 minutes Read
Ryan Reynolds (Credit: Netflix)

Ryan Reynolds had the perfect answer to an awkward question during a recent Q&A.

The actor, who has been busy promoting Netflix movie The Adam Project, was asked a question he wasn’t expecting by a little boy, who posed the following to the star: “For Ryan, in the scene where you were kissing the girl, was that real?”

So what did the Wrexham co-chairman have to say about his on-screen kiss with co-star Zoe Saldana?

“Whoa! This is the greatest Q&A ever,’ he said after someone else jokingly questioned if Reynolds’ wife Blake Lively was throwing her voice to ask about the kissing scene. “Honey? What the f—k?

“I guess it was kinda, kinda real. But how do I answer this?” Reynolds continued. “Is this being broadcast everywhere, too? I didn’t mean it?”

Disappointment

In all seriousness, the Deadpool star explained that even his own three daughters sometimes have questions about what their mum and dad do for work.

“This is the thing. I don’t know how to explain this to my own kids, but they watch this and like ‘Daddy, what are you doing?'” he said.

“It’s like exactly the tactic I would use on them, not anger, but just disappointment. Yeah, great question though.

“The exit’s that way.”

 

