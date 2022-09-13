Watch: ‘Ryan Reynolds too obsessed with Wrexham to film Deadpool 3’
Movie director Shawn Levy has complained that Ryan Reynolds has become too obsessed with Wrexham to have time to film Deadpool 3.
Speaking on the red carpet ahead of the Emmys last night the director also said that the whole of Wales has become too obsessed with the Hollywood star and it’s becoming a problem.
Levy, who has worked with Reynolds on movies such as The Adam Project and Free Guy, said: “Ryan’s obsession with Wrexham is a problem. His obsession with Canada was a problem, but it was a problem we could support. It was like a dirty little habit, but also like a lovable habit.”
Levy, who will direct Deadpool 3, presumably when Ryan Reynolds finally gets round to it, added: “His obsession with Wrexham and by the way the obsession of all of Wales with Ryan Reynolds is becoming problematic. I’m trying to get us ready to shoot Deadpool and he’s so distracted by this football team.
“So no I can’t get you tickets, and I need to downgrade his obsession, because he won’t get any work done.
.@ShawnLevyDirect reveals that @VancityReynolds is TOO obsessed with Canada and @Wrexham_AFC to film #Deadpool 3! 😬 #Emmys pic.twitter.com/XIaoV3umDK
— Etalk is at #TIFF22 🎬🇨🇦 (@etalkCTV) September 12, 2022
Ah now, come on, the Deadpool films are one of the few superhero things I can watch without getting jolly cross indeed and turning into a less green (but more convincing, because I pay my VFX artist properly) She-Hulk and start mashing up the yard…and I’ve said/typed some lovely things about a game that I despise, so fairs fair the rest of you. Calm down so we can get the guy back in the suit.