Watch: ‘Ryan Reynolds too obsessed with Wrexham to film Deadpool 3’

Movie director Shawn Levy has complained that Ryan Reynolds has become too obsessed with Wrexham to have time to film Deadpool 3.

Speaking on the red carpet ahead of the Emmys last night the director also said that the whole of Wales has become too obsessed with the Hollywood star and it’s becoming a problem.

Levy, who has worked with Reynolds on movies such as The Adam Project and Free Guy, said: “Ryan’s obsession with Wrexham is a problem. His obsession with Canada was a problem, but it was a problem we could support. It was like a dirty little habit, but also like a lovable habit.”

Levy, who will direct Deadpool 3, presumably when Ryan Reynolds finally gets round to it, added: “His obsession with Wrexham and by the way the obsession of all of Wales with Ryan Reynolds is becoming problematic. I’m trying to get us ready to shoot Deadpool and he’s so distracted by this football team.

“So no I can’t get you tickets, and I need to downgrade his obsession, because he won’t get any work done.

