Watch: S4C release four hour long continuous aerial journey around Wales’ entire coastline

Can you spot your house?

S4C have released a four hour long continuous aerial journey around Wales’ entire coastline.

Starting near the Second Severn Crossing, the footage records the entire journey around Wales’ coast, all the way up to the Dee estuary in the north-west of Wales.

The entire video made up of breathtaking scenery accompanied by serene, relaxing music.

The view offers something for everyone, from the dramatic cliffsides of Pembrokeshire and Ceredigion to the bustling cities of the south-east, to the awe-inspiring mountains of the north-west.

It even scoots up the odd estuary to say hello to towns, like Aberteifi, which are further inland, and skirts out further from the coast to reach Bardsey Island.

Perhaps controversially however it snakes along the Menai Strait rather than making the full round-trip of Anglesey.

“This isn’t four hours of drone scenery put together, but a continuous four hour journey flying over Wales’ entire coastal path,” S4C said. “It’s something that’s never been done before.

“Enjoy flying over Cardiff, Swansea, Tenby, St David’s, Aberystwyth, Abersoch, Caernarfon and Llandudno, bringing our journey to an end above Connah’s Quay on the border. You’ll see towns, rivers and beaches labelled along the way.”

Of course, if you don’t fancy waiting four hours, you can always fast forward to the part of Wales that takes your fancy.

