Culture

Watch: ‘Saucy’ explanation for Welsh insult goes viral

27 Sep 2024 1 minute read
A clip from The Tradie Wife video

It’s a jibe that has been levelled at us Welsh for generations.

Everyone of us at one time or another has heard it – whether down the pub or at a sporting event, it’s the insult of choice that pertains to what we apparently like doing to sheep in our spare time.

In fact, we’ve probably heard it so many times you would think that those who level it against us would have tried to think of something else to throw at us by now.

So thanks then to Welsh social media star The Tradie Wife, who has come up with a hilarious explainer for all of those the other side of the border.

With a healthy dose of self-effacing humour and a brilliant use of AI graphics, The Tradie Wife – a big hit on Tik Tok, Instagram and Facebook where she has hundreds of thousands of followers – has conjured up another viral hit.

We think the video is superb – although we advise caution for those easily offended.

Enjoy!

