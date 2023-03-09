Watch: School children give stirring rendition of Michael Sheen’s famous rally cry for Wales

A primary school in south Wales has given a stirring rendition of one of Michael Sheen’s famous speeches for Wales – and Sheen himself gave the children his stamp of approval.

The Twilight star has become renowned for his inspirational rallying cries for Wales and class 5LF at Woodlands Primary in Cymbran did the actor from Port Talbot proud with their own version of one of his classic speeches.

5LF’s ardderchog rendition of a classic speech by @michaelsheen. We felt a real sense of cynefin when hearing it for the first time and loved performing this for our @WoodlandsPrima1 2023 Eisteddfod. Diolch to Criw Cymraeg for organising. pic.twitter.com/9SfIzptZiA — Miss Flanagan (@5LFWCPS) March 6, 2023

In a Tweet, class teacher Mis Flanagan said: “We felt a real sense of cynefin when hearing it for the first time and loved performing this for our 2023 Eisteddfod.

“Diolch to Criw Cymraeg for organising.”

Sheen re-tweeted the class’s powerful speech and commented: “Well the is Fantastic!!! Beautifully done!”

Sheen first performed the powerful patriotic performance back in 2017 on BBC’s the One Show where he was draped in a Welsh flag before proclaiming: “The mighty dragon of Wales is stirring from ancient slumber.

“From the snow capped mountains of Snowdonia, along the windswept valleys of the Rhondda, across Cardiff’s great fields of glory.

“The land is awakening! the land of Llewellyn! The land of Owain Glyndŵr!

“The land of Rob Brydon!

“From those old dreaming men of Harlech to the wild women of the western shores, all the children of Gwalior are joining together as one voice.

“To sing a song of welcome to the world and that dragon, that mighty red dragon shall rise once more, spread wide its wings, take flight and ROAR!

