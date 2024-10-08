Watch: Singer surprises everyone by launching into Welsh song in Liverpool bar

When Celtic and Wrexham fan Martin Jones was in Liverpool on Sunday with his wife Nia to watch the Celtic game, he was taken aback when a musician took to the stage and started to sing in Welsh.

So delighted was he that he requested Dafydd Iwan’s rousing Welsh anthem Yma O Hyd, which the musician, who just happened to be a Welsh speaker studying in Manchester, was happy to belt out for the couple from Wrexham.

Martin takes up the story: “Celtic were playing (we are all massive Celtic/Wrexham fans in my family!) so we decided to watch the match at Fitzgeralds Bar (its the Liverpool Celtic supporters bar ), when we got talking to some of the fans we just told them we were from North Wales.

“This guy arrived to sing in the bar, he had been asked by the supporters group to perform, he sang Fields of Athenry and sang a part in Welsh! It was amazing honestly.

“During his break I went up to him to ask about the Welsh part and he said he was Welsh and spoke Cymraeg. He was from Pontardulais and was a student in Manchester.

“He later said ‘I’ll sing something for you guys during the set’. Hence Yma o Hyd. It was really emotional to hear the Welsh language sang in Liverpool and the Celtic fans clapping along, Very surreal”

Watching the Celtic game at the Fitzgeralds bar in Liverpool and post match this welsh lad sings a song for me and my wife! ☘️🏴󠁧󠁢󠁷󠁬󠁳󠁿🇮🇪 #justacrio 🥲 pic.twitter.com/42p1XfwZbd — MartinJwxmafc (@MJwxmafc) October 6, 2024

After a little detective work by Martin he discovered that the singer is called Morgan Wood.

This is his Facebook page https://www.facebook.com/Music.Morgan.Wood where you can listen to more of his music.

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

Email

