Watch: Sir Tom Jones’ astonishing performance at Festival of Remembrance

Sir Tom Jones performed a hugely moving version of his song ‘I Won’t Crumble With You If You Fall’ at the Royal British Legion Festival of Remembrance Service at the Royal Albert Hall.

Accompanied by the central band of the Royal Air Force he stunned the audience, which included members of the Royal Family, and brought a hushed reverie to the world famous venue as his amazing voice reverberated around the hall.

It is an emotional song, written as it was as a tribute to his late wife, Linda, to whom he was married for 59 years – his wife urging him not to crumble with her when she was diagnosed with terminal lung cancer.

Understandably, there was an overwhelming reaction to his performance which filled social media within minutes of the song being aired on the BBC.

Many marvelled at his voice and commented on how incredible he still sounds. Many simply wrote ‘legend’.

Full performance by Sir Tom Jones at The Festival of Remembrance he is an absolute legend #FestivalofRemembarance #RoyalBritishLegion pic.twitter.com/tYgBneqAYq — Lee Hood (@Mofoman360) November 9, 2024

It’s an privilege to be joining the Royal British Legion Festival of Remembrance to honour the service of past and present military personnel. It is a beautiful, moving show that everyone should see. Tune in 9pm @BBCOne @PoppyLegion #FestivalOfRemembrance #Remembrance — Tom Jones (@RealSirTomJones) November 9, 2024

‘I Won’t Crumble With You If You Fall’ Lyrics

I will wake in the morning if you call

And I’ll stand beside you as long as I can

I will hold back the evening of your sun

But I won’t crumble with you if you fall

I will shadow the heat of your days

And I’ll drink from the sweat of your brow

I will walk to the tune of your song

But I won’t crumble with you if you fall

Come and walk with me and hold to my hand

Touch me, let me know I am here by myself

Stretch my night dreams into my days

Stop short of falling apart if I go down

I’ll wake in the morning if you call

And I’ll stand beside you as long as I can

I will hold back the evening of your sun

But I won’t crumble with you if you fall

Sir Tom’s performance comes just months after performing an emotional version the same song at the UK’s national commemorative event in Normandy in June to mark the 80th anniversary of D-Day.

Them the Welsh star stood in front of a wall bearing the names of personnel serving under British command who died while taking part in the invasion and Battle of Normandy.

The ceremony was staged just metres from Juno Beach at Courseulles-sur-Mer in Normandy, where some 14,000 Canadians came ashore in the face of heavy enemy fire on June 6, 1944.

Spectators were gathered around a small stage, and in the front row were some of the few remaining veterans who fought to establish a base on the beach 80 years ago to the day.

Applause rang out as the emotional performance came to an end.

