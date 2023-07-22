Watch: Sir Tom Jones belts out Delilah after taking aim at the WRU

When Sir Tom Jones played the first of three homecoming shows at Cardiff Castle last night, he took a moment to speak to fans about the controversy surrounding one of his most famous songs – Delilah.

Back in February the Welsh Rugby Union announced it had banned ‘Delilah’ ahead of the Six Nations match against Ireland. The crowd favourite was removed from the stadium choir’s play list by the WRU and would no longer be performed at the stadium.

Addressing the issue with the thousands who had come to see him perform, the Welsh icon told the crowd: “Can you imagine… Who was the man who didn’t want us to sing Delilah? You can’t stop us singing Delilah. He stopped the choir from singing but he didn’t stop the crowd from singing it. And we will keep singing it too!”

This was met with huge cheers from the audience as Tom accompanied by the crowd launched into a full throated rendition of the classic song.

(Yes, we know the video is the wrong way around, but you get the general idea!)



This is not the first time the controversial 1968 hit had been removed from the stadium due to its murderous themes.

In 2015 it was banned from the half time entertainment music playlist during international matches despite being widely known as one of the most popular songs to sing at a rugby match.

Guest choirs have since been requested to not feature it during pre-match performances or during games.

A Principality Stadium spokesperson said at the time of their announcement: “Delilah will not feature on the playlist for choirs for rugby internationals at Principality Stadium.

“The WRU condemns domestic violence of any kind. We have previously sought advice from subject matter experts on the issue of censoring the song and we are respectfully aware that it is problematic and upsetting to some supporters because of its subject matter.”

