Watch: Stereophonics’ Kelly Jones dedicates song to Stuart Cable

Stereophonics’ Kelly Jones dedicated a song to Stuart Cable on the anniversary of his death.

Appearing for a second night at Coldplay’s concert at the Principality Stadium, the Welsh star took to the stage and dedicated the ‘Phonics’ hit ‘Dakota’ to the band’s former drummer, who died on June 7, 2010.

Kelly also wished Tom Jones a happy 83rd birthday.

#ColdplayCardiff The amazing Kelly Jones @stereophonics joined @coldplay once again, for night 2 @principalitysta 🏴󠁧󠁢󠁷󠁬󠁳󠁿Kelly paid tribute to the late, great Stuart Cable & to birthday boy Sir Tom Jones ahead of Dakota ❤️ pic.twitter.com/HXYxET6I5J — Kevin Hughes (@Popprince) June 7, 2023

If you’ve ever seen Coldplay in concert you’ll know they like to bring a guest or two on stage.

It’s become a tradition to get a fan up to perform with frontman Chris Martin, but also to invite a very special guest to join them.

At their recent gigs in Manchester they invited local hero Tim Booth from James to join them – and tonight in Cardiff at the first night of two at the Principality Stadium they performed the trick again.

This time it was another local hero Kelly who joined Coldplay for a couple of songs including a storming rendition of one of the ‘Phionics’ most famous songs ‘Dakota’.

As you can imagine, the appearance of Kelly over two nights went down extremely well with the thousands in the stadium who roared along with the song like an impromptu massed choir.

There was even an actual choir who appeared to perform the Welsh national anthem to add a very Welsh flavour to the concert.

It was great to be back in the @principalitysta . Thank you @coldplay for inviting me up! You made me feel like the one! 😉🏴󠁧󠁢󠁷󠁬󠁳󠁿🏴󠁧󠁢󠁷󠁬󠁳󠁿🏴󠁧󠁢󠁷󠁬󠁳󠁿 pic.twitter.com/sLBAz3rGHb — stereophonics (@stereophonics) June 7, 2023

#ColdplayCardiff was utterly fantastic great birthday pressie to myself 🙂 There's something quite magical when tens of thousands of Welsh people sing and it went very welsh at one point with both Kelly Jones singing Dakota and a full Welsh male choir 0_0 pic.twitter.com/qvCgR2XGQW — Adam (@xMaccabix) June 6, 2023

What a moment. Kelly Jones of the Stereophonics joins Coldplay in Cardiff for an acoustic singalong of their classic song Dakota 🏴󠁧󠁢󠁷󠁬󠁳󠁿 Just lovely to hear really. Cracking stuff.#ColdplayCardiff pic.twitter.com/4pwNcXNIzd — Gareth Williams (@GarethWill99) June 6, 2023

A superb concert filled with joy! And bloody Kelly Jones!!!! pic.twitter.com/PPu6Qnt3w7 — Kay (@seeyoudreckly) June 6, 2023

