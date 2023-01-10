Watch: Stereophonics’ Kelly Jones has formed a new band

Stereophonics frontman Kelly Jones has taken to social media to announce he’s in a new band.

The new outfit are called Far From Saints, but don’t worry ‘Phonics fans, this doesn’t mean the end of your favourites, it’s just Kelly taking some time out to collaborate with musicians Patricia Lynn and Dwight A. Baker.

The US pair are also known as The Wind and The Wave from Austin, Texas, who got to know the Welsh star when they supported Stereophonics on their recent UK tour.

Several teasers for Far From Saints have appeared on social media today, including a Facebook clip of Kelly playing snippets of a test pressing of their as-yet-untitled debut album.

Talking about the record he said they were all ‘very happy’ with the album and joked that ‘the record company would probably give me a bollocking if I played this but as it’s you I’ll give you a sneaky preview!’

No release date has been revealed for the album, but it’s understood there will be live dates in the near future.

However, debut song ‘Let’s Turn This Back Around’ will be released on January 20.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Far From Saints (@farfromsaintsband)

