Watch: Stereophonics’ Kelly Jones performs with Coldplay in Cardiff

06 Jun 2023 2 minute read
Kelly Jones and Chris Martin performing at the Principality Stadium (Credit: GTFM)

If you’ve ever seen Coldplay in concert you’ll know they like to bring a guest or two on stage.

It’s become a tradition to get a fan up to perform with frontman Chris Martin, but also to invite a very special guest to join them.

At their recent gigs in Manchester they invited local hero Tim Booth from James to join them – and tonight in Cardiff at the first night of two at the Principality Stadium they performed the trick again.

This time it was another local hero, Kelly Jones of Stereophonics who joined Coldplay for a couple of songs including a storming rendition of one of the ‘Phionics’ most famous songs Dakota.

As you can imagine, the appearance of Kelly went down extremely well with the thousands in the stadium who roared along with the song like an impromptu massed choir.

There was even an actual choir who appeared to perform the Welsh national anthem to add a very Welsh flavour to the concert.

