Watch: Stereophonics’ moving tribute to Foo Fighters’ Taylor Hawkins

Stereophonics paid an emotional tribute to Foo Fighters’ drummer Taylor Hawkins at their show in Brighton last night.

The news of the sudden death of the much loved musician, aged 50, shocked the music world.

At the time of Hawkins’ death, Foo Fighters were on tour in South America. The band had played in San Isidro, Argentina, last Sunday and were due to perform in Bogota, Colombia, when it was announced he had died.

After the announcement of his passing, the rock community paid tribute to the musician at shows around the UK last night – including Liam Gallagher at The Albert Hall in London, Sam Fender at the OVO Hydro in Glasgow and the Welsh rock giants at their gig at the Brighton Centre.

Stereophonics’ frontman Kelly Jones paid a moving tribute to the drummer from the stage, before his band performed a pared back version of The Foo Fighters’ 2005 hit ‘Best Of You’.

Tributes

Having suffered their own loss, when the band’s original drummer Stuart Cable passed away in 2010, a visibly emotional Jones said: “We all heard the sad news today. We’ve all been in that position where we’ve lost a band member. We want to pay tribute to Taylor. We’re going to play a song dedicated to the band and the fans.”

Stereophonics posted a video of their tribute on social media with the words: ‘RIP Taylor. Our thoughts and prayers to his family and bandmates.’

Drummer Jamie Morrison also paid his own tribute to his fellow sticksman by displaying the initials TH on his drumkit at the gig.

RIP Taylor – our thoughts and prayers to his family and bandmates. pic.twitter.com/sx9JkQOJav — stereophonics (@stereophonics) March 26, 2022

