Watch: Student’s sweet and very Welsh prom invite to Michael Sheen

Michael Sheen is renowned for being someone who loves to respond to his fans on social media.

And once again he’s demonstrated what a thoroughly lovely guy he is by a sweet response to an equally lovely and very Welsh prom invite from a young American student.

It was especially impressive given the high school pupil had evidently learned how to master the pronunciation of Llanfair­pwllgwyngyll­gogery­chwyrn­drobwll­llan­tysilio­gogo­goch by way of a bargaining tactic in seeing if Michael would accept the offer.

It was quite the creative invite, given the student in question – known as Rain/Flynn – opened their Twitter video by reciting the ‘what light through yonder window breaks’ line from Romeo & Juliet.

The teenager then pointed out that while it was an invite to the actor to the senior year school prom, it wasn’t as a date but as a chaperone.

They then finished up their message by adding: ‘I would really, really like it if you could possibly come to prom with me.’

Before rounding off with: ‘And if that doesn’t convince you then ‘Llanfair­pwllgwyngyll­gogery­chwyrn­drobwll­llan­tysilio­gogo­goch!’

A round of applause and respect all round for the superb pronunciation of the most difficult place name in Wales.

In return the Welsh star was his usual genial and charming self, responding to the message with: ‘What a lovely invitation! Unfortunately I will be filming and unable to chaperone you. I’m so sorry. But whoever gets to accompany you will be fortunate indeed. Have a wonderful night x’

We’d just like to add that we too wish you a wonderful prom. Have a brilliant time!

