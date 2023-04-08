Watch: Stunning rendition of Calon Lân as Treorchy Male Voice Choir offer to ‘Say it with a Song’

When Wales’ world famous Treorchy Male Choir used their rehearsal to send Diamond wedding anniversary wishes with a rousing rendition of Calon Lân, they hit upon gift giving gold.

Instead of saying it with flowers, with chocolates or even with bath bombs and struggling to find original gifts for a loved one, how about bringing a tear to the eye and a lump to the throat with a classic Welsh song?

Last week the choir recorded the iconic song during rehearsals to celebrate the 60th Wedding anniversary of The Reverend H Vincent Watkins and his wife Brenda from Carmel Church, Pontlliw, in Swansea.

At the start of the video, choir member Richard Elfyn wishes the couple a happy 60th wedding anniversary and dedicates the song to them before the choir delivers a beautifully arranged version of one of Wales’ most famous love songs, conducted by Jack Harries and accompanied by Helen Roberts on the piano.

Realising they had hit upon an innovative and affordable way to send a gift to someone dear which creates no waste or mess, requires no vases, and won’t accidentally ruin any diet, they have opened their books to requests.

The choir are offering to record a live performance of a song from their repertoire, combined with a personalised message in Welsh or English, which will, they say, ‘create the perfect, timeless gift and make someone’s day.’

Launching the offer on their Facebook page, they say: “Whether it’s recognising a special occasion like a birthday or anniversary, or maybe sending a message to a member of the Armed Forces who is serving far away from their loved ones.

“A message to say, ‘you’re not forgotten’, or a simple ‘thank you’ to that special friend, music can say so much.”

What song would you choose?

For further details contact the Choir’s Publicity Officer at: publicityofficer@treorchymalechoir.com

