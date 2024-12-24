Watch: Stunning rendition of Suo Gân from Carols from King’s

Stephen Price

The order of service has appeared online for the celebrated Carols from King’s which airs tonight on BBC2, and with no Welsh inclusions this year, what better time to replay a moving version of Suo Gân.

2024 year marks the seventieth anniversary of the first Carols from King’s service being broadcast on BBC TV.

Opening, as ever, with Once in Royal David’s City, the service was recorded at the Chapel of King’s College Cambridge by the BBC early in December.

And for those who may wish to sing along, you can read or download the latest Carols from King’s service booklet here.

Old favourites

Led by the Dean, the Reverend Dr Stephen Cherry, the world-renowned choir will then sing carols old and new, including the likes of O Holy Night, Nativity Carol, Nowell, Nowell, Nowell and Ave Maris Stella.

The choir will then lead the congregation in popular carols, including O Come All Ye Faithful, God Rest Ye Merry Gentlemen and Hark! The Herald Angels Sing.

The story of the nativity will be read by members of King’s College in the words of King James Bible and in poems by Christina Rossetti, Edwin Muir and G K Chesterton.

As with previous years, King’s College stress that the service may not be broadcast in its entirety due to time restrictions, and may not be in the order printed due to film editing.

Back in 2016, many in Wales were taken by surprise to hear the familiar lyrics and melody of Suo Gân sung beautifully by the choir from King’s College.

The gentle lullaby first appeared in print in 1800, with the lyrics captured by Welsh folklorist, Robert Bryan.

Nativity scene

The title of the song simply means ‘lullaby’ – suo, meaning lull, cân meaning song, and its fame has travelled the world, much in part to an iconic inclusion in Steven Spielberg’s Empire of the Sun, where it was lip-synched by a young Christian Bale, who was born in Haverfordwest.

Whilst perhaps not intended as a Christmas carol, it’s certainly joined the ranks of others nowadays, with the simple lyrics lending themselves perfectly to a very human, doting image of the nativity.

Huna blentyn ar fy mynwes,

Clyd a chynnes ydyw hon;

Breichiau mam sy’n dynn amdanat,

Cariad mam sy dan fy mron;

Ni chaiff dim amharu’th gyntun,

Ni wna undyn â thi gam;

Huna’n dawel, annwyl blentyn,

Huna’n fwyn ar fron dy fam.

Sleep child upon my bosom,

It is cosy and warm;

Mother’s arms are tight around you,

A mother’s love is in my breast;

Nothing shall disturb your slumber,

Nobody will do you harm;

Sleep in peace, dear child,

Sleep quietly on your mother’s breast.

Where and when to watch

Carols from Kings airs on BBC2 today (Christmas Eve) at 6pm, followed shortly after on iPlayer, and is repeated on BBC2 on Christmas day at 8am.

