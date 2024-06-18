Watch: Taylor Swift speaks Welsh during her Eras show in Cardiff

The say it was the one of the most hotly anticipated shows to ever arrive in Cardiff would be something of an understatement.

When Tyalor Swift’s Eras tour rolled into Cardiff’s Principality Stadium, there was joy unconfined. And the noise was cranked up to 11 when she arrived on stage and spoke Welsh.

Taking the wild cheers of fans she waved and shouted: ‘Shwmae!’ and then speaking about what an honour it was to play her first ever show in Wales, she announced: “Croeso i’r daith Eras” (Welcome to the Eras tour!)

She even got her backing dancers involved with one of her crew exclaiming “Ych a fi!” (Yuck!) during one song, while she also dressed in the colours of the Welsh flag during the show.

And one little Swiftie had her dreams come true when she joined the pop star on stage and received the singer’s hat following a big hug.

All we can say is da iawn Taylor!

🚨| Kam during "We Are Never Ever Getting Back Together" at today's show of Taylor Swift's 'The Eras Tour'! #CardiffTSTheErasTour "Ych a fi" pic.twitter.com/ztPxRktwZ8 — The Eras Tour (@tswifterastour) June 18, 2024

🚨| Taylor Swift's outfit for the "1989" era today are the colors of the Welsh flag! #CardiffTSTheErasTour 🏴󠁧󠁢󠁷󠁬󠁳󠁿 pic.twitter.com/Cufoydd1Up — The Eras Tour (@tswifterastour) June 18, 2024

🚨| Cute little swiftie matching with Taylor Swift receiving the "22" hat at today's show! ❤️ #CardiffTSTheErasTour pic.twitter.com/QRAhSArAAh — The Eras Tour (@tswifterastour) June 18, 2024

