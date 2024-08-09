Watch: Teenagers belt out a Welsh classic in a Pontypridd kebab shop

Now here’s something you don’t see every day.

A group of teenagers entertained the staff at a kebab shop in Pontypridd with a stirring rendition of traditional Welsh hymn Calon Lân.

The shop staff can be heard chuckling at the brilliant sight of the enthusiastic bunch of teenagers giving it full hwyl while singing their hearts out.

There were plenty of praise for the youngsters in the comments on the video shared on the Valley Times Facebook page.

Claire Hallett wrote: “So much hate and drama at the moment this was lovely to wake up to ♥️♥️”

Clare O’Connell Hopkins said: “This is what we need to see right now”

Susan Thistlewood added: “Well done Absolutely fabulous 😍🤩 My favorite Welsh song Dioch x”

Jo Thomas Green enthused: “Well done kids!!! Showing the rest of the UK how it should be xxxx and what fabulous voices!! Nothing like a Welsh choir xxx”

The clip comes after video emerged following the opening day of the National Eisteddfod in Pontypridd when festivalgoers burst into song on a platform at Pontypridd station, and on a rain leaving the Valleys’ town.

The passengers waiting for their TfW train from Ponty first belted out a well recognised version of Calon Lân.

Meanwhile passengers who boarded the train then burst into song with an alternative version of Calon Lân set to a different tune.

@tfwrail brilliant efficient service tonight from the Eisteddfod in Pontypridd! Diolch! pic.twitter.com/jEZyrz5ae6 — Mari 🐐 (@mariwilliams123) August 3, 2024

