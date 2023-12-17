Watch: The spectacular drone footage of Christmas tractor run

It’s become quite the festive tradition in recent times and makes for an incredible sight.

Tractor runs with vehicles festooned with fairy lights and Christmas decorations have been bringing yuletide cheer to communities across Wales for several years, at the same time raising thousands for charities.

The Illuminated Tractor Run in Pembrokeshire is one of the biggest and best events – and last night’s run was certainly impressive.

Starting out at Clarbeston Road AFC’s football ground at 6pm the parade wound its way through the local area via Withybush Hopsital, Haverfordwest High Street, finishing up at Haverfordwest showground at 8.15pm.

The event which took place in aid of a number of local charities is organised by hardworking locals Pippa and Tom Bevan.

This year the tractor run was documented in spectacular fashion thanks to drone footage shot by Matthew Ellis, Senior Team Coach at Clarbeston Road AFC.

A live tracker posted to the event’s Facebook charted the parade route as it ended up at the county showground where adjudication of the best dressed tractor took place, as the almost 200 vehicles lined up together.

As you can see from the footage it was a spectacular event.

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

Email

