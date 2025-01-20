Watch: The amazing drone footage of Wales’ highest waterfall

On visiting Pistyll Rhaeadr waterfall social media star Sam Culley described it as one of the best waterfalls he’s seen in the UK.

He walked the path to the enchanting waterfalls and sent his drone up to capture some amazing footage of one of the most beautiful places in Wales.

At 240ft (80m) high it is Britain’s tallest single-drop waterfall, captivating all who visit. Generation after generation take in the spirit and presence of this special place. Many mention how quickly they find peace and reverence within themselves, seldom found in our busy and fragmented world.

It’s a great place to explore the Berwyn Mountains and surrounding hills, with many walks to suit a variety of walkers.

Tan-y-Pistyll, little house under the waterfall, is where a tea room and accommodation are located. Here you’ll find a welcome cup of tea, a snack or meal with a lovely view of the waterfall from the garden or, when it’s colder, a warm logfire to sit by.

The campsite office is in the barn – lower car park. If you’re able to spend more time here, let this hidden pearl refresh and nurture you, letting time stop, just for a while.

Pistyll Rhaeadr Waterfall nr Llanrhaeadr ym Mochnant, Powys SY10 0BZ, Wales.

Tel: 01691-780392, Opening Times 9:30am – 4:00pm

Parking: All Vehicles (Inc. Motorbikes) £5 Weekdays.Toilets: 50p charge. Camping: £10pppn membership only. Accommodation: click here. Membership: £30/Year. Access to facilities only for carpark customers.

