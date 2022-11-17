Watch: The beautiful moments the Urdd have created in Qatar

A team of 10 members of staff and young ambassadors from the Urdd youth organisation have travelled to Qatar where they have started a programme of sports, arts and cultural sessions at schools in Doha and Dubai.

Through the sessions the Urdd is aiming to introduce Wales, our language, culture and our country to a new audience.

The sessions, which started on November 13 and run until November 21, give children the opportunity to learn and play together, offering equal opportunities for all kids.

The Urdd Sports Department has been running football, multi-sport and training sessions for children to lead yard games at a school in Doha.

As part the sport activities the Welsh language will be delivered through a simple vocabulary and the children will be given an opportunity to learn about Wales’ culture and values as a country.

The sessions will also provide opportunities for school children to learn new skills and gain confidence as they play together. The session will be led by Urdd staff along with two ambassadors of the Urdd #FelMerch project, a campaign that empowers women within the field of sport.

Mae ein hamser yn Doha bron ar ben, ond mae ein llysgenhadon wedi cael profiad bythgofiadwy dros y dyddiau diwethaf. ⚽ 🇶🇦 Running female-led sports activities in Doha has been an incredible experience for our young ambassadors!#FelMerch #TîmCymru22 @Cwmrhymni @YsgolPlasmawr pic.twitter.com/K1CQLnXByS — Urdd Gobaith Cymru (@Urdd) November 17, 2022

There are also arts sessions being held in schools in Qatar and Dubai under the Urdd brand ‘Merched yn Neud Miwsig’ (Girls makes music).

During the sessions each group will have an opportunity to perform as well as create poetry and music in workshops.

As well as an opportunity to learn about Wales and the Welsh language, children at the schools with have an opportunity to hear about plans and art projects in Wales.

What a job @cymru and @NoelMooney13 are doing in their joint ventures in Qatar. Stopped on my compound by school kids to say they’ve learnt how to count and greet in Welsh! @FAWales #urdd #wales #cymru pic.twitter.com/9Nqrku4tzN — CallanInQatar 🏴󠁧󠁢󠁷󠁬󠁳󠁿🇶🇦 (@callanbowden) November 16, 2022

The Urdd’s trip to Qatar is one of three projects by the organisation which has been funded by the Welsh Government’s World Cup Partner Support Fund, to help promote Wales and the Welsh language across the country and internationally over the course of the World Cup.

As the Urdd supports the Team Wales 2022 campaign, the grant has already funded ‘Jambori Cwpan y Byd/Wales World Cup Singalong’ and a special ‘Schools Tour’, where football workshops were offered to each of FAW squad’s former primary schools in Wales and England.

