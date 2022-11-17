Support our Nation today - please donate here
Culture

Watch: The beautiful moments the Urdd have created in Qatar

17 Nov 2022 3 minute read
Schoolchildren in Doha showing off the Welsh flag (Credit: Urdd)

A team of 10 members of staff and young ambassadors from the Urdd youth organisation have travelled to Qatar where they have started a programme of sports, arts and cultural sessions at schools in Doha and Dubai.

Through the sessions the Urdd is aiming to introduce Wales, our language, culture and our country to a new audience.

The sessions, which started on November 13 and run until November 21, give children the opportunity to learn and play together, offering equal opportunities for all kids.

The Urdd Sports Department has been running football, multi-sport and training sessions for children to lead yard games at a school in Doha.

As part the sport activities the Welsh language will be delivered through a simple vocabulary and the children will be given an opportunity to learn about Wales’ culture and values as a country.

The sessions will also provide opportunities for school children to learn new skills and gain confidence as they play together. The session will be led by Urdd staff along with two ambassadors of the Urdd #FelMerch project, a campaign that empowers women within the field of sport.

There are also arts sessions being held in schools in Qatar and Dubai under the Urdd brand ‘Merched yn Neud Miwsig’ (Girls makes music).

During the sessions each group will have an opportunity to perform as well as create poetry and music in workshops.

As well as an opportunity to learn about Wales and the Welsh language, children at the schools with have an opportunity to hear about plans and art projects in Wales.

The Urdd’s trip to Qatar is one of three projects by the organisation which has been funded by the Welsh Government’s World Cup Partner Support Fund, to help promote Wales and the Welsh language across the country and internationally over the course of the World Cup.

As the Urdd supports the Team Wales 2022 campaign, the grant has already funded ‘Jambori Cwpan y Byd/Wales World Cup Singalong’ and a special ‘Schools Tour’, where football workshops were offered to each of FAW squad’s former primary schools in Wales and England.

Support our Nation today

For the price of a cup of coffee a month you can help us create an independent, not-for-profit, national news service for the people of Wales, by the people of Wales.

Subscribe
Notify of
guest

1 Comment
Oldest
Newest Most Voted
Inline Feedbacks
View all comments
Riki
Riki
1 hour ago

These interactions should take place regular on behalf of Cymru. Unfortunately they can’t because Cymru is a Shackled extension of England. that’s how the rest of the world see Us.

0
Reply

Our Supporters

All information provided to Nation.Cymru will be handled sensitively and within the boundaries of the Data Protection Act 2018.