Watch: The beautiful version of Myfanwy people have fallen in love with

A stunning version of Myfanwy by acclaimed cellist Sheku Kanneh-Mason which has been reducing people to tears due to the sheer beauty of his take on the classic Welsh song has become a viral hit once more.

When the 24-year-old musician, a former BBC Young Musician of the Year, released a video of him performing the popular song on a Welsh mountainside , people acclaimed his version as stunning as the surrounding Welsh landscape.

Now, as he heads out on a world tour, the video of Myfanwy which the musician dedicated to his Welsh grandma is being shared once more.

The version, which is taken from his album ‘Song’, is rooted in Cymru.

“This is ‘Myfanwy’, the first single from my new album and one of my absolute favourite melodies that I’ve known for as long as I can remember,” he said. “I spent a lot of my childhood in Wales with my family and particularly my Welsh Grandma, so this is for her.”

The musician, who rose to prominence after performing at the wedding of Prince Harry and Meghan Markle, spent many holidays in Wales at his gran’s house in Caldicot.

On his YouTube page the musician was inundated with lovely comments.

Simon Shaughnessy wrote: ‘As a proud Welshman, you have not only played this song to perfection but felt every note! Diolch yn fawr.’

Anthony Parson posted: ‘Your rendition of this beautiful Welsh song is so heartfelt that it brings tears to my eyes. Every year on 10th June – the birthday of my late mother – I generally listen to one Welsh male voice choir version or another but it will be you from now on.

‘My mother was called Myfanwy Traherne. Thank you.’

Nicola Spurr wrote: ‘Beautiful music, beautiful landscape, beautiful celebration of your Welsh heritage Sheku. Wonderful!’

Cherished

Myfanwy was composed by Joseph Parry and first published in 1875.

Since then it has retained its place at the heart of Welsh culture.

A popular standard for Welsh male choirs, it has been performed by some of Wales’ most cherished artists – famed performers such as Ryan Davies, John Cale, Cerys Matthews and Bryn Terfel.

The song also features in John Ford’s Academy Award-winning film How Green Was My Valley and in the memorable closing scene of the cult Welsh movie Twin Town.

