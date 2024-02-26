Watch: The beautiful version of Myfanwy that has gone viral

When Pendyrus Male Choir broadcast their most recent rehearsal from their space in Tylorstown it gave a wonderful glimpse into life in a male choir as they shape their songs into spine-tingling anthems.

One of those beautiful Welsh standards, ‘Myfanwy’ was posted to the choir’s Facebook page – and to say people loved it would be an understatement.

The video has had more than a thousand shares and a thousand comments from people who have fallen in love with their stunning version of the song, composed by Joseph Parry and first published in 1875.

Since then Myfanwy has retained its place at the heart of Welsh culture.

A popular standard for Welsh male choirs, it has been performed by some of Wales’ most cherished artists – famed performers such as Ryan Davies, John Cale, Cerys Matthews and Bryn Terfel.

The song also features in John Ford’s Academy Award-winning film How Green Was My Valley and in the memorable closing scene of the cult Welsh movie Twin Town.

Pendyrus Male Choir this year celebrate their centenary with lots planned for the coming 12 months.

The first od these is a massive musical celkebration across three day, May 24-26.

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

Email

