Watch: The beautiful video a son made as a tribute to his late father

When Gruff Glyn started filming him and his dad, Aled, singing the anthem at Wales international football matches little did he know it would serve as a fitting epitaph to the love shared between a father and son.

Sadly, Aled passed away recently and on what would have been his 67th birthday, Gruff posted a video on Instagram of the pair of them passionately singing Hen Wlad Fy Nhadau, compiled from matches they had attended.

It’s a testament to their special bond and their evident love of taking their place in the Red Wall.

Gruff, who is frontman of hotly-tipped Welsh band Melin Melyn, said he created the video as a celebration of his special relationship with his dad, who he described as a ‘tender, gentle and wonderful man’.

This is what Gruff wrote on his Instagram post on the day of what would have been his dad’s birthday.

‘Dad would have been 67 today.

‘One of my favourite memories with Dad was attending Wales’ football games with him since I was four years old. This was our special time together as father and son.

‘A few years ago, for some reason, we began taking videos of us singing the anthem.

‘I’m so glad that I have this as an everlasting memory of such a tender, gentle and wonderful man. This then is a celebration of my special relationship with him. How lucky was I to have him as a father.

‘I wanted to share it publicly incase it’s a comfort to everyone else who misses him.

‘I miss him every day. I still can’t believe that he’s died, but maybe that sense of disbelief strengthens the idea that he is, in some way or other, still with us.

‘Thank you to everyone who checks in to see how we are every now and again, it does help. Thanks to everyone who enjoys sharing their memories of him, it helps. And any time anyone wants to have a chat or learn about Dad, I’m more than happy to chat about him.

‘It helps to keep him alive in some way.

‘Penblwydd Hapus i Dad x’

