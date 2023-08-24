Watch: The beautiful video of a giant whale and dolphins caught on camera

Wonderful footage of a whale and dolphins swimming together has gone viral after being caught on camera.

The film was shot by Dan Abbott, a guide and cinematographer at Pembrokeshire Boat Charters.

It captures a Fin Whale, the second largest in the world, and the fastest whale on the planet, swimming with a pair of dolphins leading a majestic procession through the water.

It was filmed off the coast of Pembrokeshire during a charter trip by Pembrokeshire Boat Charters to the Celtic Sea.

Posting on Facebook, Dan explained how he had wanted to capture this exact scene for several years.

He wrote: “I’ve had this shot in my head for three years, with the dolphins bow riding in front, so getting this was just incredible.”

Unsurprisingly his post was indundated with positive and complimentary comments as well as hundreds of shares.

In answer to the comments, he gave an insight into how the scene was captured.

“Its great to see the positive and inspiring reactions to this clip,” he said. “Sharing space with marine life like this is rare and always a huge privilege.

“Important to mention the hard work that goes into shots like this as well, it doesn’t happen by chance, and it’s not luck. Its takes patience and teamwork to be in the right place at the right time, about 25 mins before this shot we were following the baitball they were feeding on, and anticipating where they would feed next.

“Then being able to manoeuvre correctly to not be in their way or disturb them, while putting the camera in the best possible position. Adjusting camera settings in split seconds to keep up with the ever changing environment around you.

“When it all comes together, that’s when the magic happens.”

