Watch: The beautiful war memorial mural unveiled in a Welsh town

It was once a bare wall behind a war memorial in a Welsh town.

Now leading Welsh street artist Tee2Sugars has transformed it into a beautiful piece of artwork commemorating the war dead.

The mural, in Abertillery, depicting a soldier with head bowed, paying his respects to the fallen, is the result of a crowdfunder to have the building where the mural is sited re-rendered and have the mural painted.

According to artist Tee2Sugars it’s taken sometime for the project to come together, but absolutely worth the wait.

“The project was due to be completed before November 2022, but unfortunately with the council taking so long to approve the work we sadly ran out of time,” he said.

“Then the mural was rescheduled for April. But the weather was so bad that we had postpone.

“Then working around a very busy schedule we finally had a start date of 18th September. Regardless of the weather the mural was going ahead. Through wind and some pretty bad rain the mural was completed after seven days, with a total of five days painting.”

“The work is based off a previous piece I did in Rhymney, on the side of Parkside Funeral home,” added Tee. “Where I painted a miner holding a lantern, with the same composition of a man kneeling and all black and grey except one colour.

Unsurprisingly, the response to the war memorial mural has been incredible with people praising the artist and his work.

“The response has been incredible the people of Abertillery have been amazing,” said Tee. “I’ve never received so much love for a piece of my work.

“Thanks to everyone for the kind messages, and the lovely comments. It really did bring a tear to my eye reading everything. The support is overwhelming and I appreciate it all.

“It’s been a long road getting to the final outcome but we got there in the end.”

See more of Tee2Sugar’s work HERE

