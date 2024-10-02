Watch: The beautifully moving tribute to Port Talbot’s steelworkers

It’s been an incredibly difficult week for the town of Port Talbot

The last iron to be produced at the steel plant had been “tapped”, bringing an end to traditional steel production in Wales.

Tata Steel started winding up operations at blast furnace number four at the UK’s largest steel plant on Monday.

Plumes of white steam could be seen being vented from the furnace for the last time just after 5pm, signalling the end of traditional steelmaking on the site.

The move will see nearly 2,000 jobs lost at the plant, which will transition to greener steel production from 2027.

Emotions have run high in the town ever since the announcement of the job losses had been made.

Local choir the Port Talbot Cymric Male Choir moved many to tears when they posted a video of the choir performing a spine-tingling version of Myfanwy as a tribute to those affected at the steel plant.

Before they started singing, the choirmaster delivered a tribute to those steelworkers past and present who have worked there – ‘we are thinking of you at this sad time.’

Writing on their Facebook page, the Port Talbot Cymric Male Choir simply posted: ‘A song in honour of our steelworkers, their families and our town. We’re with you.’

